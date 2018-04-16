Protests continue at Starbucks where black men were arrested

More than 30 protesters made an early trek Monday to the Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested by police last week in a case many consider racial profiling.

Holding up banners that read “End Stop and Frisk” and “We have nothing to lose but our chains,” they chanted “A whole lot of coffee, a whole lot of whack. Starbucks coffee is anti-black.”

The peaceful rally effectively halted business at the store at 18th and Spruce streets in Center City for more than three hours Monday, as Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson addressed the arrests on national television.

Megan Malachi, one of the protest's organizers, said the unjust arrests that occurred at the store were not an isolated incident.

"This is a systemic issue," Malachi said. "Everyone in the city government is complicit and so is Starbucks. Ever since this happened, we have been getting reports that this is not the only place in the city that this is occurring.

"This is outrageous, this is insulting and we are not going to stand for it."

The arrested men – both Realtors – had gathered inside the store on Thursday night, but had delayed ordering until a friend arrived. A Starbucks employee called the police after the men refused to leave the store.

The friend arrived as the men were being led out in handcuffs by police. The incident was captured on video by a Rittenhouse Square resident, which quickly went viral on social media as the story went national.

News of the arrests ignited protests outside the store on Saturday, and spurred a weekend apology from Johnson, who had been said to be headed to Philadelphia in an effort to deliver a personal apology to the men.

Nevertheless, that outcry continued on a rainy Monday morning, with protests planned for the afternoon as well.



The protesters – organized by Philly for REAL Justice and the Black and Brown Workers Collaborative – urged Starbucks to fire the employee who called the cops. They also demanded the arresting officers be fired, too.



"We have a racist barista, an incompetent staff here at Starbucks and then a general racism of police in the city," said Anthony Smith, of Mt. Airy. "It's very important to note that this is not specific to Starbucks and police react here the same way they do all across the city." The protesters also called for Starbucks to issue an official apology to the men and create a policy that would prevent employees from calling the police on citizens. "Starbucks calls the police for every little incident that occurs in their stores," Malachi said. "Starbucks is a gateway to mass incarceration in this city for our people. That is unacceptable."

As the protest played out, Johnson called the outcome of the incident "reprehensible" in an appearance on Good Morning America. He offered another apology and stated his intention to meet with the two men.

Johnson said Starbucks needs to provide more clarity around its guidelines and training around unconscious bias.

"Now, there are some scenarios where the police should be called," Johnson said. "If there's threats or disturbance, those may be appropriate times. In this case, none of that occurred. It was completely inappropriate to engage the police."

At the rally, a Starbucks employee was rebuked as she attempted to address the demonstrators.

"You have lost your opportunity to have a voice," Malachi said. "You have lost your opportunity to have a choice into what happens. We don't want you to talk at all. We want you to stop talking, because you weren't talking the other day, when you arrested those two brothers – were you?"

After the rally, a Starbucks employee declined comment.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross previously said the officers did "absolutely nothing wrong," saying the men were deemed to be trespassing because they allegedly refused to make a purchase or leave the store.



He stood by that assertion on Monday, but told 6ABC that the arresting officer did not want to make the arrest.

"I mean, the officers were in there for about 15 minutes before an arrest was made, so that should suggest, clearly, that wasn't their first course of action that they were thinking," Ross said.

The two men, who have not been identified, were not charged because Starbucks employees later decided they did not want prosecute them, Ross said.

Police blocked off the portion of 18th Street that runs parallel to the store. Inside, protesters took turns at the microphone, demanding action from Starbucks and decrying racial profiling.

"We're not just here because of this Starbucks, in this location, with this manager," said Deandra Jefferson, of Mt. Airy. "We're here because this is not only a pattern within the city ... but this is how our country is structured. ... This is what systemic white supremacy looks like in action."