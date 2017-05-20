Rep. Bob Brady: If Trump thinks he's got it rough as a politician, he should come to Philly

U.S. Rep. Bob Brady's message to President Donald Trump who thinks he has it bad as a politician? Come to Philadelphia.

Brady, a longtime congressman and chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, made the comment to TMZ in Washington, D.C. earlier this week.

"He should step in the City of Philadelphia, we'll teach him about how hard it is to be a politician," he told TMZ. "Every day's a tough day in Philadelphia. We'll straighten him out. Come down to see us."

Trump, who's administration has been under fire this week after the president abruptly dismissed FBI Director James Comey who was leading an investigation into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia, called himself the worst-treated politician in history during a graduation speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Thursday.

"Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media," he said, according to CNN. "No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down, you can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."

Philadelphia sure has had its own share of controversial political news. In March, more than 20 federal corruption charges were announced against District Attorney Seth Williams for allegedly accepting lavish vacations, gifts and cash in exchange for political favors.

Just before that, a special election was held to choose who would replace former State Rep. Leslie Acosta who resigned from her position in the 197th district – which represents parts of North Philadelphia – after pleading guilty to a felony charge in 2015.

Freddie Ramirez, initially chosen as the Democratic nominee to replace Acosta, was later kicked off the ballot after it was found that he actually didn't live in the district he was trying to represent.

It was only in 2016 that former Congressman Chakah Fattah was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on corruption charges, too.

Brady also got his own write-up in Philadelphia magazine in April, titled "Why Is Bob Brady Still in Charge?"

FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed last week by the Department of Justice to lead the Russia probe while Trump is on his first foreign visit as president in the Middle East.

Watch Brady's comment in TMZ's video below: