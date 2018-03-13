March 13, 2018

Report: Eagles are set to sign LB Corey Nelson

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031318CoreyNelson Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Corey Nelson may get a shot at the Eagles' third linebacker spot.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Eagles are set to sign free agent linebacker Corey Nelson (26 in April), who formerly played with the Denver Broncos.

Nelson is a former seventh-round pick in 2014 out of Oklahoma. He appeared in all 16 games for the Broncos in 2014, 2015, and 2016, starting five games in 2016. Interestingly, like the Eagles' other reported free agent signing, Haloti Ngata, Nelson's 2017 season was cut short after five games due to a bicep tear.

Nelson is undersized at 6'1, 226, but he has good speed. In 2016, he had 67 tackles and 5 pass breakups. 

According to an interesting tweet by Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post, Nelson signed in Philly over Denver to take on a "larger role."

The Eagles are not expected to re-sign starting linebacker Nigel Bradham, so it's possible that the Eagles indicated to Nelson that he will have a shot at the third linebacker spot alongside Jordan Hicks and Mychal Kendricks.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Eagles release veteran tight end Brent Celek, clear more cap space | Eagles free agent DT Beau Allen says goodbye to Philadelphia | Report: Eagles to lose TE Trey Burton to the Bears | Report: Eagles to sign DT Haloti Ngata | Report: Eagles restructure Lane Johnson's contract, free up significant cap space | Eagles free agency updates: Market for Nigel Bradham set; one less potential Nick Foles suitor

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Corey Nelson

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles free agency updates: Market for Nigel Bradham set; one less potential Nick Foles suitor
031118NigelBradham

Weather

Will next nor'easter graze Philly (2 inches of snow) or be a direct hit (8 inches)?
Carroll - March nor'easter snow

Eagles

The Q&A ... with Hall of Fame wide receiver (and Vegas showman) Terrell Owens
010218_owens-usat

Performances

Sam Hunt to perform beach concert at Jersey shore this summer
Sam Hunt

Breweries

Bucks County brewery unveiling beer inspired by Jason Kelce's rant
02082018_Jason_Kelce_USAT

Parenting

In praise of godparents: Extending the circle of care around our children
AmyWrightGlenn_Godparents

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.