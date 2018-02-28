Report: Kenney seeks property tax hike for Philly schools

Mayor Jim Kenney reportedly will propose a property tax increase in his annual budget address on Thursday.

Kenney seeks to direct an additional $700 million to $900 million to the Philadelphia School District over the next five years, according to a report on Philly.com, citing anonymous sources in City Hall. The district faces a budget deficit of nearly $1 billion.

To cover that shortfall, Kenney reportedly intends to raise property and real estate transfer taxes, the report said. He also will suggest a freeze on both the city's wage tax and a long-term initiative to reduce that tax to its lowest rate in 40 years by 2022. .

The Kenney administration will provide reporters with details of his budget proposal on Wednesday afternoon, but that information is embargoed until 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The school district projects a $1 billion deficit over the next five years. With the dissolution of the School Reform Commission returning district control to the local level, Kenney has pledged to cover much of the shortfall.

"This transition and meeting the district's financial need will not be without difficulty, especially in the short term," Kenney wrote last year in a letter to the public. "It will require sacrifices from everyone. But the alternative is much worse."

Two years ago, Kenney pushed a controversial soda tax through City Council to raise funding for universal pre-K programs, community schools and park upgrades.

Now, he'll reportedly ask council to approve property taxes, which were last increased in 2015 – forme Mayor Michael Nutter's final year in office.

Nutter asked for a 9.3 percent increase during his final budget address as he sought to raise $100 million for city schools. But the tax proved unpopular with city council and he settled for a 4.5 increase.

Combined with hikes to off-street parking and the Use and Occupancy taxes, the city projected raising an additional $70 million for the district.