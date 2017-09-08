Report: LOVE Park set to reopen in November

September 08, 2017
A delayed overhaul to LOVE Park should be just about completed before the year is out, according to a report.
Curbed Philly reported Friday that the city plans to open the park by late November, in time to hold the annual Christmas Village there.
A spokesperson for the city's Parks and Recreation Department told the site that the park will be "95 percent complete" by November, and that officials plan to hold a grand opening in the spring.
The welcome center there is also set to reopen by then after a $700,000 renovation.
The $16.5 million project to redesign and renovate the park has been pushed back several months.
As crews started demolition work in February 2016, they unearthed a "mystery box" of brick and stone structures that city officials didn't know were there, Billy Penn reported in the spring.
Designs show an emphasis on trees, open space and a large fountain. The iconic LOVE sculpture, which received its own renovation during the work, will be reinstalled in its original perch at the park, officials said.
LOVE Park opened in 1965 as a plaza atop the underground parking garage at 15th Street and JFK Boulevard. It expanded in 1969 to include a fountain and granite steps, and the sculpture was added in 1976.
