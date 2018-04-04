April 04, 2018

Buyer needed to save 'world's greatest miniature village' in Pennsylvania

Roadside America in Berks County is for sale by owners

By Daniel Craig
The miniature village known as Roadside America.

When it comes to charmingly odd Pennsylvania tourist attractions, right up there with Reptileland is Roadside America, a large village made up of tiny people and tiny buildings unassumingly housed off Route 22 in Shartlesville, Berks County.

The size of the tiny town inside — a 7,450 square-foot "miniature landscape" — is difficult to describe and is best understood and appreciated in person. You'd be surprised how much time you can spend inspecting every minute detail of craftsmanship at the attraction, which has been entertaining curious motorists for decades.

Unfortunately, much like in the real roadside America, circumstances change. Roadside America posted a message to Facebook Tuesday, explaining that running the business has been difficult for the current owners, who have two daughters who are "pursuing their own careers and interests."

Roadside America is for sale at a cool $2.3 million, according to an online real estate listing. The owners are looking for a prospective buyer who would continue running the business.

"It takes a special person to appreciate Roadside America as we do, and we’re hoping to find someone who is willing to preserve our historic display," the Facebook post reads.

Roadside America.


The business will remain open during normal hours as a buyer is sought. An auction is planned for May 5 to clear out extra inventory and equipment, but the business isn't selling anything that is currently needed to run or maintain the display.

Hopefully, a wealthy buyer with an appreciation for the unique attraction comes through. Until then, however, I highly recommend taking a trip out to Shartlesville — a drive that takes less than two hours from Philly — and paying the $8 to see Roadside America. While the owners' intentions are to make sure the village is preserved, that goal is obviously not guaranteed.

(h/t, PennLive)


Daniel Craig
