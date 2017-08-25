Food & Drink Wine
August 25, 2017

Sail away on a wine cruise aboard a yacht

Sip wines from around the world

Food & Drink Wine Philadelphia Cruises
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Wine Cruise aboard the Ben Franklin Yacht will set sail on the Delaware River on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The three-hour cruise will feature wines from four regions of the world: U.S., Chile, Spain and France. 

Sommeliers will lead the tastings, discussing styles, grape varieties, regions, trends and more.

Accompanying the wines, there will be artisan cheeses to eat. Other hors d'oeuvres will be on board, too.

Early bird tickets are $65 per person. Tickets can not be purchased after Thursday, Aug. 31.

Philadelphia Wine Cruise

Saturday, Sept. 9
2-5 p.m. | $65 per person
Ben Franklin Yacht
401 N. Columbus Blvd.

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

