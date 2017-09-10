Scenes from the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride

September 10, 2017
The annual Philly Naked Bike Ride took place Saturday afternoon, and it featured, well, thousands of cyclists biking naked through Philadelphia.
The free, 10-mile trek takes place every year in conjunction with the World Naked Bike Ride to protest over-reliance on cars, as well as to promote cycling and positive body image. Cyclists either go completely nude, or get creative with body paint and carefully placed articles of clothing.
I could go on, but who are we kidding, you came here to see nude people on bikes. Here are some scenes from the ride. Forewarning: The images are very not safe for work. (Duh?)
Philadelphia naked bike ride.WHY DID THEY DO THIS..LOL. pic.twitter.com/VAkLTnTg2h— Michael almgren (@michael_almgren) September 10, 2017
Just accidentally walked into the #PhillyNakedBikeRide. I swear this thing grows every year. Thousands of cyclists. pic.twitter.com/5pU55ruYSK— Annie Heckenberger (@anniemal) September 9, 2017
9th Annual Philly Naked Bike Ride! #PhillyNakedBikeRide #freethenipple pic.twitter.com/jbyrw1r0VY— gwen charles (@swamigwen) September 10, 2017
So today was the naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia. There was a surprisingly larger number of them. pic.twitter.com/m7dZ4ln6BO— BrightonRoy (@roystonhaines) September 10, 2017
FUCKING PHILADELPHIA pic.twitter.com/YMEfqXRHOR— sean @ AIGIS B-DAY (@Stairfax) September 9, 2017
When your tour bus runs into the city's naked bike ride... pic.twitter.com/ysj0XsurO6— Troy Diggs (@amnewsboy) September 9, 2017
The #PhillyNakedBikeRide just went around Rittenhouse Square. #pnbr #pnbr2017 #pnbr17 #whyilovephilly pic.twitter.com/HA9k4T6Ijp— Jim MacMillan (@JimMacMillan) September 9, 2017
