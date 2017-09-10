Cycling Photos
Philly Naked Bike Ride 2017 Dino Hazell/AP Photo

Olivia Neely, a topless cyclist wearing body paint, motions before the start of the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride in Philadelphia on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017.

September 10, 2017

Scenes from the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride

Cycling Photos Philadelphia Bikes Cyclists Naked
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

The annual Philly Naked Bike Ride took place Saturday afternoon, and it featured, well, thousands of cyclists biking naked through Philadelphia.

The free, 10-mile trek takes place every year in conjunction with the World Naked Bike Ride to protest over-reliance on cars, as well as to promote cycling and positive body image. Cyclists either go completely nude, or get creative with body paint and carefully placed articles of clothing.

I could go on, but who are we kidding, you came here to see nude people on bikes. Here are some scenes from the ride. Forewarning: The images are very not safe for work. (Duh?)

Want to view more Philly Naked Bike Ride photos? Here are some links:

PennLive

TimeOut

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Sexual Abuse

050516_Paterno-Sandusky_AP

Report: Joe Paterno admitted he heard an earlier Sandusky sexual abuse claim

Crime

east fall sunoco

Teens threaten, throw rocks at customers of Philly gas station

Eagles

090817JonDorenbos

Jon Dorenbos will need 'open heart surgery'; Saints will look to rescind trade with Eagles

Eagles

090617_Brooks-StandingGuard_AP

Brandon Brooks: The sky is the limit for this Eagles team

Escapes

Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.