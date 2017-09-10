Scenes from the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride

The annual Philly Naked Bike Ride took place Saturday afternoon, and it featured, well, thousands of cyclists biking naked through Philadelphia.

The free, 10-mile trek takes place every year in conjunction with the World Naked Bike Ride to protest over-reliance on cars, as well as to promote cycling and positive body image. Cyclists either go completely nude, or get creative with body paint and carefully placed articles of clothing.

I could go on, but who are we kidding, you came here to see nude people on bikes. Here are some scenes from the ride. Forewarning: The images are very not safe for work. (Duh?)

