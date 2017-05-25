SEPTA approves systemwide fare increases effective in July

SEPTA riders, be advised: your fares are about to go up across all modes of travel and methods of payment.

Modest increases were expected ever since agency's board put out its proposal in March. Fare revenues help support SEPTA's operating budget, which covers various system costs including fuel, labor and power.

The board's vote to approve the changes follows five public hearings in the five counties served by the transit agency.

Changes were made with the goal of simplifying the gradual transition to SEPTA Key as the system's primary fare instrument. The updated fare plan also removes the "premium fares" on the Norristown High Speed Line and bus routes 123, 145, 125 and 150, replacing them with the permanent standard fare.

Below is a summary of the fare changes:

• Cash Fare/Quick Trip: Increase from $2.25 to $2.50

• Discounted single ride with SEPTA Key Travel Wallet/Token: From $1.80 to $2

• Disabled Fare: From $1 to $1.25

• Paratransit/Shared Ride: $4 to $4.25

• Weekly TransPass: From $24 to $25.50 (up to 56 trips for one customer)

• Monthly TransPass: From $91 to $96 (up to 240 trips for one customer)

• Weekly TrailPasses: Currently $27.25-$53, depending on zone; Increase to $28.25-$55.75 (up to 56 trips for one customer)

• Monthly TrailPasses: Currently $101-$191, depending on zone; Increase to $105-$204 (up to 240 trips for one customer)

• Convenience Pass: From $8 to $9

• Independence Pass: Individual - $12 to $13; Family - $29 to $30

• Ten Trip Discounted Fares for Regional Rail: Currently $38-80 depending on zone; Increase to $40-$82.50. (Please note: Ten-Trip Tickets will be replaced upon implementation of the SEPTA Key)

• Parking: Regional Rail surface lot daily parking fee will increase from $1 to $1.25 with implementation of the SEPTA Key. Surface lot monthly permits will increase from $20 to $25.

All changes will take effect July 1.

SEPTA most recently increased fares in 2013, 2010 and 2007. The proposed increase in 2016 was delayed a year in order to begin the implementation of SEPTA Key.

Per the recommendation of an independent hearing examiner, SEPTA will conduct a study regarding the $1 transfer fee for buses, subways and trolleys, as some local groups have called for its elimination.