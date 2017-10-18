SEPTA, Philly set to debut new 'Direct Bus' service, starting on Roosevelt Boulevard

As SEPTA looks to makes its bus service more efficient and convenient, the agency will debut a new network on Sunday that will eventually branch out to routes throughout Philadelphia.

The agency announced this week that "Boulevard Direct" will be the first of many routes to operate under the new "Direct Bus" brand. Ten new stations with modern amenities will now offer more frequent service and fewer stops than current Route 14 bus service between Frankford Transportation Center and the Neshaminy Mall.

"SEPTA is excited to introduce Direct Bus service with the launch of Boulevard Direct, which will provide riders along this busy corridor with an option for saving valuable travel time," SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey D. Knueppel said. "This new service is the result of a great partnership between SEPTA and the City of Philadelphia that will continue as we look at additional ways to enhance service throughout the SEPTA bus network."

Each of the 10 new stations — two at each intersection in the city on both sides of the route — features new plazas and curbs, ADA ramps and bus shelters that serve both "Boulevard Direct" and Route 14 customers.

"Every day, more than 10,000 people ride the Route 14 bus along Roosevelt Boulevard, with only a bus sign serving as a station," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Now, along with the Boulevard Direct service, we have 10 beautiful new bus stations along Roosevelt Boulevard, with lighting and shelters, benches and trees, creating a sense of place that was missing."

The "Boulevard Direct" route will include eight total stops along a 10-mile stretch: Frankford Transportation Center, Cottman Avenue, Rhawn Street, Welsh Road, Grant Avenue, Red Lion Road, Neshaminy Interplex and the Neshaminy Mall. During peak rush-hour travel on weekdays (7-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.), "Boulevard Direct" buses will run every 10 minutes.

SEPTA officials said the new route is the first part of a systemwide initiative to improve travel for all bus riders in Philadelphia. For the first time, SEPTA is conducting a comprehensive review of its entire bus network and will look to add new direct routes to multiple parts of the city.

More schedule information can be found here.