SEPTA returns to regular service in aftermath of snowstorm

SEPTA is operating regular weekday schedules on all modes of transit on Thursday in the aftermath of the nor'easter that blew through the Philadelphia region, dropping a foot of snow or more in many places.

BUS

Twenty bus routes remain suspended due to road conditions. An additional 52 routes are on weather-related detours. Conditions are fluid and service impacts could differ by route. For details on changes to individual bus routes, please check the System Status section of SEPTA’s website.



SUBWAY AND EL

Train service on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines ran throughout the night and will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Thursday. On the Market-Frankford line there is no A-B skip/stop service due to weather conditions. Trains will stop at all stations for passenger convenience.

REGIONAL RAIL

All Regional Rail lines will operate on regular weekday schedules on Thursday. Crews worked throughout the night and continue to work to clear parking lots and station areas. Customers should plan for delays during the morning commute. Please continue to check for updates.

TROLLEYS

City trolleys are operating on regular weekday schedules, on or close to schedule.

Media/Sharon Hill Lines (Routes 101/102): Operating on regular weekday schedules, on or close to schedule.

Norristown High Speed Line: Full service between 69th Street Transportation Center and Norristown Transportation Center has resumed.

CCT PARATRANSIT

Paratransit service will operate, with delays likely due to road conditions.

Customers are urged to check the SEPTA web site, and on Twitter @SEPTA for the latest service updates before they start their commutes.

