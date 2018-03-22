March 22, 2018

SEPTA returns to regular service in aftermath of snowstorm

By PhillyVoice staff
Transit Snow
Carroll - Wet roadways before snowstorm Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

SEPTA buses move along 29th Street near Girard Avenue in Brewerytown on Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018. Roads were primarily wet before the snow began in late morning.

SEPTA is operating regular weekday schedules on all modes of transit on Thursday in the aftermath of the nor'easter that blew through the Philadelphia region, dropping a foot of snow or more in many places.

BUS

Twenty bus routes remain suspended due to road conditions. An additional 52 routes are on weather-related detours. Conditions are fluid and service impacts could differ by route. For details on changes to individual bus routes, please check the System Status section of SEPTA’s website.

SUBWAY AND EL

Train service on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines ran throughout the night and will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Thursday. On the Market-Frankford line there is no A-B skip/stop service due to weather conditions. Trains will stop at all stations for passenger convenience.

REGIONAL RAIL

All Regional Rail lines will operate on regular weekday schedules on Thursday. Crews worked throughout the night and continue to work to clear parking lots and station areas. Customers should plan for delays during the morning commute. Please continue to check for updates.

TROLLEYS

City trolleys are operating on regular weekday schedules, on or close to schedule.

Media/Sharon Hill Lines (Routes 101/102): Operating on regular weekday schedules, on or close to schedule.

Norristown High Speed Line: Full service between 69th Street Transportation Center and Norristown Transportation Center has resumed.

CCT PARATRANSIT

Paratransit service will operate, with delays likely due to road conditions.

Customers are urged to check the SEPTA web site, and on Twitter @SEPTA for the latest service updates before they start their commutes.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Transit Snow Philadelphia Buses SEPTA Subways Regional Rail

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Winter Storm Toby: How much snow fell near you?
03212018_Mondauk_Park_BM

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Cowboys edition
032118JerryJones

Weather

Naturally, Winter Storm Toby means lots of 'The Office' memes
Winter Storm Toby The Office

Opinion

In town full of teams on the rise, Phillies out to prove they're no different
032018_Carlos-Santana_usat

Food & Drink

You can get vodka-infused pizza in Philadelphia now
Vodka-infused pizza at Scareptta

Relationships

Now, we want to hear about your GOOD neighbors
Good Neighbors

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.