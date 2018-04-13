If you love oysters, don't miss Oyster House's Shuck Fest

For the third year, Oyster House will host a festival dedicated to oysters, called Shuck Fest.



In addition to an oyster shucking competition, which is the main event, there will be oyster shucking tutorials, an oyster tasting with local growers, crafts for kids, drink specials and a New England-inspired food menu.

The shucking competition will begin at 2 p.m., with professional shuckers from the restaurant and other seafood spots in Philly, New Jersey and D.C. competing for a $200 cash prize. They'll be judged on their speed and accuracy.

Then after a winner is announced, amateur shuckers can compete for $100 Oyster House gift cards. If you don't want to compete, make sure to watch. Oysters will be passed to the crowd after each heat.

Not sure how to shuck an oyster? Learn from one of the Oyster House pros earlier in the day.

There will also be "meet-greet-and-eats" with local oyster growers, who will give out complimentary oysters.

Save room though for the New England clam chowder, popcorn shrimp and crispy fried oyster sliders that will be for sale.

To drink, there will be beer from Narragansett and cocktails made with Philadelphia Distilling’s Bluecoat American Dry Gin and The Bay Vodka.

Just remember to bring cash for all food and drink. Admission to the event is also cash only. It will be $15. Children younger than 12 can attend for free.

Sunday, April 29

Noon to 4 p.m. | $15 admission (cash only)

Oyster House

1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102