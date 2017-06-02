Sixers' Embiid says he expects to be back on court next week

Sixers center Joel Embiid isn't expected to take part in either of the two NBA summer leagues in which his team is playing.

But the 23-year-old does expect to return to the court before too long, and after he missed the final two and a half months of the season with a knee injury, that has to be music to the collective ear of fans across the Delaware Valley.

During a recent interview with Robby Kalland of UPROXX in which he also admitted to being "a big Taylor Swift fan" (Look out, Rihanna), Embiid said he's feeling good and could be back on the court as early as next week:

I’m feeling good. I’m supposed to see the doctor next week and they’re going to check everything just to make sure everything looks good. But I’ve been feeling good so I expect to be back on the court next week. [uproxx.com]

As for what comes next for the Sixers, Embiid has his sights set on the same goal as last season, which went unrealized after the big man was injured.

I think next year my expectation will be to stay healthy and the main thing will be to make the playoffs. I think next year we can definitely make that happen and I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be a really fun season, especially for our fans and for the city and I can’t wait. [uproxx.com]

The fans can't wait either. Probably near the top of their 2017 wishlist is seeing Embiid and Ben Simmons on the court together for the first time.

"I thought I had a lot of fun last year, but next year is going to be extremely fun," he added.



Currently, Embiid, a huge futbol fan, is in the Wales to check out the Champions League Final. He was even invited to play in their 'legends' exhibition match, which he'll only attend as he continues his offseason rehab.

"If I get the chance I’m going to show some soccer skills," he told UPROXX. "But I don’t think I’m going to be able to play because I haven’t been cleared to get back on the court yet. But I can still juggle the ball."



I recommend checking out the entire interview, here.

