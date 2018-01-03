Where to find snow day specials in Philly

Beginning Wednesday night, Philadelphia is expected to see between 5 and 7 inches of snow. Forecasters have declared a winter storm warning from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

There is a bright side to the powerful nor'easter moving up the coast from Florida, though.

This winter, if the City of Philadelphia declares a snow day or if Philadelphia schools are closed, these local restaurants and bars will offer snow day specials.

Deal: $5 Firehouse Punch (made with Appleton Estate Reserve Rum, Grand Marnier, lemon, apricot and tea)

Location: 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Deal: $6 spiked cocoa and $4 New Belgium Fat Tire

Location: 3925 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or 2 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Deal: $4 Founder’s All Day IPA, $8 City Wide (Founder’s All Day IPA and a shot of Wild Turkey)

Location: 1148 S. 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147



Deal: $6 rosé, $5 warm apple cider with bourbon, $7 crispy chicken mashed potato bowls

Location: 708 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Deal: $5 "Snow Day City Wide" (Straub American Lager and a shot of Heaven Hill Bourbon)

Location: 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 or 401 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Deal: Ocean Prime will extend happy hour programming from 4:30 p.m. to close in the lounge.

Location: 124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Deal: The Red Owl Tavern Burger with a pint of draft beer will be $15 during lunch and dinner.

Location: 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Deal: $5 hot cocktails (Wild One, Apple Bottom and The O-G) and $10 Square 1682 Burger

Location: 121 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Deal: $5 Irish coffees

Location: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103