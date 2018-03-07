Storm impact: SEPTA, PHL Airport, roads and more

The Route 35 bus, which runs through Manayunk/Roxborough, has been suspended. Redfern noted the area can get particularly bad in icy and slippery conditions.



Additionally, passengers on the Paoli/Thorndale line are all boarding on the outbound platforms between the Thorndale and Exton stations because of downed trees on the track, although service is still running.

Redfern encouraged people to stay home if they can, and said the best options for transit were the Broad Street and Market-Frankford subway lines.

PATCO, which is operating on a modified snow schedule, has not reported any major delays. NJ Transit briefly suspended service in North Jersey between Trenton and Jersey Avenue due to wire problems, but service has since resumed.

Philadelphia International Airport said flights are arriving and departing, but also reported "numerous" cancellations and encouraged travelers to check their flight status.

PennDOT has reduced the speed limit to 45 m.p.h. on the following highways:

• Interstates 76, 95, 476, 676

• U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422

• State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.

The department is urging drivers to give plow trucks plenty of space and not to pass them while crews are out treating the roads. While PennDOT advises residents to avoid driving during a storm, road conditions can be checked here.



Many local roads and highways in the suburbs already had a white coating before 9 a.m., creating potentially hazardous driving conditions for commuters.

Columbus Boulevard was closed earlier this morning between Market and Race because of flooding, although the water has since receded.



