March 07, 2018

Storm impact: SEPTA, PHL Airport, roads and more

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - March nor'easter snow Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The 2900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue remained clear of snow during the morning commute on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Heavier snow is expected to fall throughout the day.

Most local transit lines are working on modified schedules for a nor-easter sweeping the region Wednesday, bringing snow, gusty winds and cold temperatures to Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Flights are being canceled and road conditions are deteriorating. 

All things considered, SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern said the transit agency has avoided crisis — for now.

"So far, so good," Redfern said. 

SEPTA's Regional Rail trains are working on a Saturday schedule for the weather. Redfern said as of around 8:30 a.m., everything was on or close to schedule.

The Route 35 bus, which runs through Manayunk/Roxborough, has been suspended. Redfern noted the area can get particularly bad in icy and slippery conditions.

Additionally, passengers on the Paoli/Thorndale line are all boarding on the outbound platforms between the Thorndale and Exton stations because of downed trees on the track, although service is still running.

Redfern encouraged people to stay home if they can, and said the best options for transit were the Broad Street and Market-Frankford subway lines.

PATCO, which is operating on a modified snow schedule, has not reported any major delays. NJ Transit briefly suspended service in North Jersey between Trenton and Jersey Avenue due to wire problems, but service has since resumed.

Philadelphia International Airport said flights are arriving and departing, but also reported "numerous" cancellations and encouraged travelers to check their flight status.

PennDOT has reduced the speed limit to 45 m.p.h. on the following highways:

• Interstates 76, 95, 476, 676
• U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422
• State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.

The department is urging drivers to give plow trucks plenty of space and not to pass them while crews are out treating the roads. While PennDOT advises residents to avoid driving during a storm, road conditions can be checked here

Many local roads and highways in the suburbs already had a white coating before 9 a.m., creating potentially hazardous driving conditions for commuters.

Columbus Boulevard was closed earlier this morning between Market and Race because of flooding, although the water has since receded.


