Forecasters: Heavy snow still coming

Snow has already arrived in parts of the region, but the worst is yet to come.

That's what forecasters are telling us. And so far they are sticking to their story.

But folks are doubtful if social media is any indication.

A wet snow was sticking to trees and lawns on the Main Line and in Delaware County mid-morning Wednesday, courtesy of a nor'easter moving up the coast, but in Center City the precipitation was described as snow drizzle.



In the past couple of hours in Eastern Montgomery County, for example, the precipitation has varied from heavy snow earlier, to almost nothing and more recently a light wintry mix. Snow that stuck to trees earlier is now melting and dripping to the ground.

But the snow will eventually pick up in Philadelphia and elsewhere, according to the National Weather Service, whose forecasters on Wednesday morning hiked snow totals for pretty much the entire region, citing forecast models showing colder-than-expected temperatures. Most of the snow will fall before 7 p.m.

Perhaps in an effort to keep the snow doubters from getting too complacent, the weather service's Mount Holly office issued this special weather statement at 11:30 a.m.:

Bands of very heavy snow with rates of around 2 inches per hour will move across the region through the afternoon. During lighter intensity late this morning, the snow will mix with rain in some areas closer to Interstate 95. Roads will quickly become snow-covered, resulting in very hazardous or impossible travel on all unplowed roads by late this afternoon. Visibility will be significantly reduced at times to a quarter mile or less and northerly winds will increase. This is when tree limbs may break or some trees are uprooted, especially where temperatures hover near 32 degrees. The result would be additional power outages. As snowfall rates reach or exceed 1 inch per hour, accumulation on roads will quickly become much more efficient and this will make it difficult for road crews to keep up. Travel is not recommended.

A winter weather advisory in South Jersey was upgraded to a winter storm warning and the Jersey Shore looks to get several inches of snow, though it could be all rain – and perhaps some thunder – along the southernmost shore points.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning remains in effect for southeastern Pennsylvania through 3 a.m. Thursday.

In the city and its four suburban counties, 8-12 inches of snow is now expected, forecasters said. A swath of 4-6 inches of snow is now likely in South Jersey down to northern Delaware.

From 10-16 inches are expected in the southern Poconos and the Lehigh Valley, as well as much of northern New Jersey.

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are forecast between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Heavy, wet snow is expected to impact travel by reducing visibility and causing slippery conditions. Forecasters urged motorists to exercise caution, especially during the Wednesday evening rush.

Source/NOAA / National Weather Service .

Sustained wind speeds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The heavy snow and strong winds may also help bring down trees onto power lines, roadways and property, causing power outages.

In Philadelphia, trees toppled in the storm that pose a safety threat should be reported by calling 9-1-1. Otherwise, call 3-1-1. An on-call crew of arborists from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation will respond to tree emergencies and remove the hazard and any part of the tree that is an immediate risk to public safety.

Parts of the region are still recovering from a nor'easter that struck Friday and Saturday with snow and strong winds, toppling thousands of trees and bringing down electrical lines. About 13,000 PECO customers are still without power late Wednesday morning.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Diana Harding and her dog Bailey walk through East Fairmount Park near Kelly Drive and Fairmount Avenue after playing frisbee on Wednesday morning, March 7, 2018.

Here is the 7-day forecast from the weather service:

Wednesday: Snow, mainly before 5 p.m. High near 36. Northeast wind 13 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 14 to 16 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 17 mph.

Marielle Mondon/PhillyVoice The snowy scene in Bryn Mawr on the Main Line early Wednesday morning.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday night: A chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.