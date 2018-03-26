Stormy Daniels slated to perform in Philly this year

Adult film star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, captivated the nation on Sunday night with her bombshell "60 Minutes" interview detailing her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

The particulars of the affair, brought into the public eye by an alleged "hush agreement" with the porn star, have become the subject of a runaway White House scandal that raises serious questions about the measures used to conceal the sexual encounter.

In her interview with Anderson Cooper, Daniels said she was physically threatened after she spoke about her story with InTouch magazine in 2011.

Capitalizing on the wave of visibility, Daniels will continue to make appearances at clubs across the United States.

She'll be in Philadelphia three times in November, according to an event page for the city's Club Risque.

The club highlights three appearances from Nov. 8-Nov. 11 at Club Risque Northeast, Club Risque Philadelphia and Club Risque Bristol.

Details about the events were not immediately available, but Daniels' tour typically includes a stage show and a meet-and-greet with fans.

On Monday, Daniels sued Trump attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, a move believed to be aimed at compelling either Cohen or Trump into a deposition under oath.

The lawsuit centers on whether Daniels' non-disclosure agreement became invalid when Cohen allegedly provided the Wall Street Journal with details of the $130,000 payment made to the porn star via his own limited liability company on behalf of the president.

The White House continues to distance itself from Daniels' allegations, claiming in a Monday press briefing that the payment made to the porn star was a routine example of "false charges" being settled out of court.