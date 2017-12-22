End the year watching New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront

December 22, 2017
To end the year, there will be two free fireworks shows over the Delaware River Waterfront, sponsored by SugarHouse Casino.
Catch a show at 6 p.m. and at midnight, both synchronized to musical soundtracks played live at the casino, Penn’s Landing and on KYW Newsradio. The early show will also be broadcast live on NBC10.
The shows, which can be seen for miles in all directions, use almost 8,000 pounds of explosives.
This year's 6 p.m. show is titled, "The Fire Within." Its theme aims to evoke emotions in saying "Goodbye!" to 2017 and welcoming in the new year.
As for the midnight display, titled, "Reach for the Stars," it's inspired by "the presence of the stars and the fantasy of what lies beyond," according to a press release. There will be music from "Star Trek," "A Space Odyssey" and "Star Wars."
Some of the best places to see the fireworks are along the waterfront. Spots include SugarHouse, Penn's Landing, Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, Race Street Pier, Battleship New Jersey, Independence Seaport Museum, Moshulu, Hilton Philadelphia Penn’s Landing, Penn Treaty Park, Dave and Busters and FringeArts.
Across the river in Camden, N.J., view the show from Wiggins Park or Adventure Aquarium.
Sunday, Dec. 31
6 p.m. and midnight | Free
Delaware River Waterfront