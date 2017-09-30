Sunday work to affect 3 SEPTA Regional Rail lines

Upgrades to a stretch of SEPTA tracks are set to alter service for three Regional Rail lines on three upcoming Sundays.

SEPTA crews plan to upgrade the overhead wire and tracks between Fern Rock Transportation Center and the Glenside Regional Rail Station on Oct. 1, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, a job that officials say will shut down train service on those dates for that stretch. Instead, shuttle buses will be available at Fern Rock, Glenside and Noble stations to transport passengers and will stop at all stations in between, SEPTA officials said in a press release.

The work is set to affect passengers heading to and from Philadelphia on the Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster and West Trenton lines.

Shuttle buses will run between Fern Rock and Glenside on the Lansdale/Doylestown station and between Fern Rock and Noble Station on the West Trenton Line. On the Warminster Line, shuttle buses will replace all train service between Warminster and Fern Rock, making all stops between Warminster and Jenkintown-Wyncote stations before heading expressly to or from Fern Rock.

Trains to Center City on the Lansdale/Doylestown line will arrive 30 minutes before schedule, while passengers headed into town on the West Trenton line should expect to depart later than scheduled.

More information on the service changes can be found here.

