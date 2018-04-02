Tailgate before Phillies' Opening Night to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Before the Phillies' Opening Night game on Saturday, April 7, join in a tailgate for a good cause.

Since 2010, Mike and Kelly Goldovich have hosted a Phillies tailgate benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Last year's tailgate raised $15,000 for the charity organization, which aids children with cancer.



Tickets to join in are $25 in advance online and $30 day-of at the tailgate. Included are beverages, food, music and games.

There will be kegs of beer, spiked lemonade and Jell-O shots for the 21-plus crowd. As for food, attendees can expect burgers, hot dogs, tomato pie, hoagies, pretzels and other snacks.

The family-friendly tailgate will take place in Lincoln Financial Field's K lot, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Miami Marlins at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

1-6 p.m. | $25-$30 per person

Lincoln Financial Field's K lot

1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

