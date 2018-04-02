Tailgate before Phillies' Opening Night to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

April 02, 2018
Before the Phillies' Opening Night game on Saturday, April 7, join in a tailgate for a good cause.
Since 2010, Mike and Kelly Goldovich have hosted a Phillies tailgate benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Last year's tailgate raised $15,000 for the charity organization, which aids children with cancer.
Tickets to join in are $25 in advance online and $30 day-of at the tailgate. Included are beverages, food, music and games.
There will be kegs of beer, spiked lemonade and Jell-O shots for the 21-plus crowd. As for food, attendees can expect burgers, hot dogs, tomato pie, hoagies, pretzels and other snacks.
The family-friendly tailgate will take place in Lincoln Financial Field's K lot, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Miami Marlins at 6:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 7
1-6 p.m. | $25-$30 per person
Lincoln Financial Field's K lot
1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148