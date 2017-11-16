Take a look inside new Yards Brewery and Taproom

Yards Brewing Co. has moved from Northern Liberties to 500 Spring Garden St. It officially opens to the public at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Inside the taproom, there's a spot to pick up six-packs, a main bar with TVs, picnic-style tables, a lounge space with a pool table and a private event space upstairs. There's an outdoor area, too, separated from the taproom by roll-up garage windows.

The new location also serves food, a first for Yards. View the food menu here and the draft list here.

It will be open 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays through Wednesdays and from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Below are photos of the 70,000-sq.-ft. space, which has a modern industrial feel, an open floor plan, 25-ft. ceilings and views of the entire brewing operation.

Ben Lackey/Yards Ben Lackey/Yards The bar at the new Yards brewery location serves as a central location and place for sports fans to watch games.



Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice All of Yards' signature beers are on tap, plus a number of limited releases that will only be available at the taproom.



Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice Can't make up your mind? You can order a flight of beer at Yards.



Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice The Yards Brewery and Taproom was designed by Philadelphia-based architecture firm DIGSAU.



Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice The main bar is constructed from repurposed wooden bowling lanes.



Ben Lackey/Yards Ben Lackey/Yards Pick up Yards to-go at the new Yards Brewery and Taproom location.



Ben Lackey/Yards Ben Lackey/Yards For the first time in the brewery's 23-year history, there will be a kitchen churning out pub fare. Chef James Burke, a James Beard Award semifinalist, is in charge of the menu.



Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice The Reuben Fritters are a crowd-pleaser at the Yards Taproom.

