Inside the new Yards Brewing Co. location. Up to 280 people can drink and eat in the taproom.

November 16, 2017

Take a look inside new Yards Brewery and Taproom

Check out the main bar constructed from repurposed wooden bowling lanes

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Yards Brewing Co. has moved from Northern Liberties to 500 Spring Garden St. It officially opens to the public at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Inside the taproom, there's a spot to pick up six-packs, a main bar with TVs, picnic-style tables, a lounge space with a pool table and a private event space upstairs. There's an outdoor area, too, separated from the taproom by roll-up garage windows.

The new location also serves food, a first for Yards. View the food menu here and the draft list here.

It will be open 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays through Wednesdays and from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Below are photos of the 70,000-sq.-ft. space, which has a modern industrial feel, an open floor plan, 25-ft. ceilings and views of the entire brewing operation.

NoneBen Lackey/Yards

The bar at the new Yards brewery location serves as a central location and place for sports fans to watch games.


NoneSinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

All of Yards' signature beers are on tap, plus a number of limited releases that will only be available at the taproom.


NoneSinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

Can't make up your mind? You can order a flight of beer at Yards.


NoneSinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

The Yards Brewery and Taproom was designed by Philadelphia-based architecture firm DIGSAU.


NoneSinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

The main bar is constructed from repurposed wooden bowling lanes.


NoneBen Lackey/Yards

Pick up Yards to-go at the new Yards Brewery and Taproom location.


NoneBen Lackey/Yards

For the first time in the brewery's 23-year history, there will be a kitchen churning out pub fare. Chef James Burke, a James Beard Award semifinalist, is in charge of the menu.


NoneSinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

The Reuben Fritters are a crowd-pleaser at the Yards Taproom.


NoneBen Lackey/Yards

Order a barbecue platter to share at Yards.


Sinead Cummings

