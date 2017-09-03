Tamron Hall returns to TV with new season of 'Deadline: Crime'

Tamron Hall's abrupt departure from MSNBC in February left many supporters of the Temple alum wondering what her next step would be after a decade of stellar work with the network.

Details of a new daytime talk show surfaced in July after The Weinstein Co. announced Hall would become the host of a live studio show focused on a mix of current events, human interest stories and interviews. The untitled show remains in development with no current timetable in place for a premiere.

But for those who have missed Hall's award-winning work, the wait is finally over. Investigation Discovery will premiere the fifth season of "Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall" on Sunday night at 10 p.m. EST.

"Tamron Hall won the hearts of ID viewers more than four years ago when she openly shared her own harrowing and deeply personal story in an effort to help other families cope with tragedy," the network said in a release.

Hall's dedication to crime reporting stems from the loss of her sister, Renata, who was found face down and beaten to death in her Houston swimming pool in 2004. The crime, which followed years of abusive relationships with different men, remains unsolved more than a decade later.

"My journey to speak out against domestic violence was based on conversations I had with my sister, and intimate details of her life," Hall said in a 2014 behind-the-scenes interview with Investigation Discovery. "That made me feel that she felt alone and was dealing with things that she truly believed she couldn't talk about or that somehow she deserved."

A 10-episode season of "Deadline: Crime," begins Sunday night with a look at a pair of ominous disappearances on Florida's Gulf Coast, with intervention by a powerful Hollywood actor hoping aid in the investigation.

Subsequent episodes will examine the mysterious death of a Massachusetts paramedic, a dark case of human trafficking in Charleston and the death of expectant mother whose apparent suicide begins to show signs of something more sinister.

"As one of our top performing newsmagazines, 'Deadline: Crime,' and the incomparable Tamron Hall, continue to be a fan favorite on the network," the network said. "We are thrilled to be Tamron's exclusive home in primetime television."