Police: Body of missing Temple University student found

The body of a 22-year-old Temple University student reported missing Thursday was found on a northeastern Pennsylvania property, Philadelphia police confirmed Saturday night.

Jenna Burleigh's body was found Saturday afternoon in Wayne County, Homicide Captain John Ryan said in a press conference. Burleigh, of Harleysville, Montgomery County, had been missing since about 2 a.m. Thursday after she was last seen in the area of Pub Webb, a bar and restaurant near Temple's campus at 1527 Cecil B. Moore Ave.

Joshua Hupperterz, 29, a former Temple student, confessed to "elements of the crime," Ryan said. He has been charged with murder and other offenses.

Police said Burleigh's body was found on a lakefront property belonging to Hupperterz's grandmother in Hawley, about 140 miles from Philadelphia.

Ryan said the investigation led police to the property, and they found Hupperterz there.

Hupperterz had assistance from other people who have spoken with police, Ryan said.

Ed Burleigh, Jenna's father, posted about his daughter's death in a Facebook post Saturday evening, saying his daughter was "now in heaven."



"Now I know for sure that you can have a 'broken heart,' he wrote. "RIP honey."

Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that police had found blood, large amounts of marijuana and $20,000 cash when they searched Hupperterz's North Philadelphia home. Further, local surveillance cameras reportedly contained footage showing Hupperterz walking with Burleigh to his house early Thursday morning.

Police confirmed the search, but when asked about the reported evidence found in Hupperterz's home, Ryan said he could not comment on what may have been found.

According to 6ABC, homes in Jenkintown and Lackawanna County were also searched.



Police Commissioner Richard Ross said investigators do not yet know a cause of death.

"This is early," Ross said. "We do unfortunately believe that she was killed, but we don't know how. We still have a lot of work to do.

"We still have a lot of unanswered questions."

Ross also said police are "trying to figure out who else may have been involved, if there's anyone else at all."

The commissioner did address the department's inability to divulge certain details of the case by Saturday night.

"There are things we cannot discuss right now, but there are also things we just don't know," he said.

Charlie Leone, the executive director of Temple's Campus Safety Services, told PhillyVoice on Saturday that Burleigh's family contacted Temple police when she never came home Thursday.



Temple police posted a flyer on its Twitter page Friday asking for help in finding the student after she was reported missing to the Lower Salford police.

Burleigh was a junior studying film and media arts. She reportedly transferred from Montgomery County Community College to the university for the fall semester.