'Real Housewives' Teresa Giudice will be at live beauty competition in Philly

On Sunday, May 6, a live beauty competition is taking place in Philadelphia, with Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" fame as the host.

Women will be transformed on-stage at the Crystal Tea Room by hairstylists and makeup artists. Two will also receive lip injections by cosmetic nurses.

If you're worried about a surprise ambush, don't be – the makeover participants have already been selected.

The audience is invited to sit back, relax and cheer on the competitors. It will be like watching your favorite reality beauty competition show, except you're in on the action.

During the "Battle for Best Cut" and "Battle for Best Makeup Look" there will be three 30-minute rounds. The live lip injections will be the main event.

General admission tickets are $50. There are also VIP tickets, which include cocktail hour and Platinum tickets, which include cocktail hour plus meet-and-greets and pictures on the red carpet.