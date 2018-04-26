April 26, 2018

'Real Housewives' Teresa Giudice will be at live beauty competition in Philly

Who will create the best looks for their models?

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Beauty Competitions
Teresa Giudice Cast Image for " The Real Housewives of New Jersey"/Bravo

Teresa Giudice is part of Bravo's "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

On Sunday, May 6, a live beauty competition is taking place in Philadelphia, with Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" fame as the host.

Women will be transformed on-stage at the Crystal Tea Room by hairstylists and makeup artists. Two will also receive lip injections by cosmetic nurses.

RELATED: Grab a big hat or bowtie and join one of these Kentucky Derby parties in Philly | Why does hair turn gray?

If you're worried about a surprise ambush, don't be – the makeover participants have already been selected.

The audience is invited to sit back, relax and cheer on the competitors. It will be like watching your favorite reality beauty competition show, except you're in on the action.

During the "Battle for Best Cut" and "Battle for Best Makeup Look" there will be three 30-minute rounds. The live lip injections will be the main event.

General admission tickets are $50. There are also VIP tickets, which include cocktail hour and Platinum tickets, which include cocktail hour plus meet-and-greets and pictures on the red carpet.

Beauty Battle

Sunday, May 6
6 p.m. | $50-$125 per person
Crystal Tea Room
100 E. Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107

