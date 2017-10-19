Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard opens in 2018

If your Pinterest board "My Dream Wedding" is filled with pictures of twinkling lights, reclaimed wood tables, flower garlands, garden ceremonies and whimsical table settings, then Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard has exciting news for you.



The wedding and special events venue, scheduled to open on the Main Line in fall 2018, is now accepting booking requests for events taking place Sept. 1, 2018 and onward.

Terrain Gardens will be one of several URBN businesses located in the center.

There will also be a terrain, Terrain Garden Café, Anthropologie (with BHLDN within) and Amis Trattoria.

Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice The layout: 1. Anthropologie 2. Terrain Café 3. Amis 4. terrain 5. Terrain Gardens

"We want a bride to fall in love with our space. We want her to work with our Terrain decorating services team on the floral visions of her dreams. We want her to go over to BHLDN and experience their hospitality there and bring her mom and bridesmaids. We want her to walk over to Anthro and register. We want her to host her rehearsal dinner at Amis,"

Brianna Alcorn, sales manager for Terrain Gatherings, shared with media at a Terrain Gardens launch event on URBN's Navy Yard campus.

"[The Terrain Gardens bride] wants her guests to experience something that is different than the hotel ballroom and I think we have really worked hard to create that," she continued.

Weddings at Terrain Gardens will have a similar aesthetic to those at terrain at Styer's. David Ziel, URBN chief development officer, stressed at the media launch that the team wanted to recreate the magic of the intimate Glenn Mills venue, known for its greenery and charm.

The Devon Yard venue will include four distinct spaces: Ceremony Garden, Garden Porch, Reception Room and Bridal Suite.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Renderings of the Ceremony Garden (bottom) and Reception Room (top).

In the 2,257-square-foot Ceremony Garden, there will be a bespoke wirework pavilion, which is currently being built in Europe, that can be decorated with flowers. Leading to it will be a brick pathway, creating an aisle to walk down. Along the sides of the garden's manicured lawns there will be benches and mantles. Overhead there will be strings of twinkling lights.

Those within the garden won't be able to see people walking past or cars driving by, creating an intimate space. It can accommodate folding chairs for up to 150 guests.

Next to the garden will be a weather-protected porch, which can be used during cold or inclement weather for ceremonies.

Inside in the 2,000-square-foot Reception Room, there will be high ceilings, a large skylight, string lights, a built-in bar, "Broadway-style" audio-visual system and rustic elements.

Courtesy of URBN/PhillyVoice The media was invited to a Terrain Gardens launch event on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The floral centerpieces were created by Design by Terrain, which customizes florals and creates cohesive styling for weddings.

Jeff Michaud – he's the Terrain Garden Café culinary director, a James Beard Award-winner and executive chef at Osteria in Philadelphia – will lead Terrain Gardens' in-house catering team. Menus will be guided by what's in season.

Connected to the reception area will be the Bridal Suite, which Alcorn described as "every Anthropologie girl's dream room."

There will be comfy couches for the bridal party, space to do makeup and hair touch-ups, private restrooms and full-length mirrors.



"Terrain Gardens will combine the rustic beauty unique to the terrain brand with a contemporary edge, creating a space unlike any other in the area," said Ziel.