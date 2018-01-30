January 30, 2018

This class lets you create a work of art through yoga

Instead of a yoga mat, attendees will use a canvas

By Sinead Cummings
You've probably never been to a yoga class like the one happening at Tuck Barre & Yoga on Sunday, Feb. 18. 

Yogis will create a one-of-a-kind painting through their workout. 

Instead of a yoga mat, attendees will use a canvas, which they will cover with paint during their flow.

By creating art through yoga, class participants will hopefully feel inspired to get creative in other areas of their lives.

At the end, everyone will go home with the unique painting they made. If you plan on attending, remember to wear workout gear that you won't mind getting messy.

Tickets are $30.

Paint Yoga Flow

Sunday, Feb. 18
12:30-2:30 p.m. | $30 per person
Tuck Barre & Yoga
1155 S. 20th street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Sinead Cummings
