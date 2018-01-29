How to score a $10 indoor cycling and TRX workout at BPM Fitness

BPM Fitness, located on Spring Garden Street in Fairmount, offers a one-of-a-kind workout with TRX and indoor cycling.

If you're not familiar, by using the suspension of two straps, TRX is an effective way to build muscle while combining cardio with strength training.

Try it for yourself during the new First Fridays Series at BPM.

On the first Friday of the month, beginning Feb. 2, the 6:30 p.m. class will be $10. Normally, a single class is $25 ($18 for students).



Class attendees will start by cycling to tunes from a live DJ for 30 minutes, then will move onto a 30-minute TRX circuit workout.

Classes are limited to 24 people, so you'll want to secure a spot early.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. | $10

BPM Fitness

1808 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 515-3110

