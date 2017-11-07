Courts Art
Camille Pissarro La Cueillette des Pois Source/Wikimedia Commons

Camille Pissarro's "La Cueillette des Bois," or "Picking Peas," was painted by the impressionist master in 1887.

November 07, 2017

Toll Brothers founder ordered to return famous painting looted during WWII

Courts Art Philadelphia World War II France
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

One of the founders of the prominent Montgomery County-based, luxury home developer Toll Brothers has been ordered by a French judge to return an Impressionist painting stolen from a Jewish family during World War II.

RELATED READ: Long-lost Rodin sculpture found in New Jersey borough hall

Bruce Toll and his wife, Robbi Toll, had acquired Camille Pissarro's "La Cueillette des Pois" ("Picking Peas") from art auction house Christie's in 1995, paying $800,000 for the influential work, according to The Local, an English-language news organization in France.

NoneSource/BET Investments

Bruce Toll

Pissarro, considered a forefather to post-Impressionists Paul Cézanne and Vincent van Gogh, completed the painting in 1887, one of the master's many works depicting peasants in the French countryside. 

A wealthy Jewish businessman, Simon Bauer, had owned "Picking Peas" until 1943, when his assets were seized by the Nazi-collaborating Vichy regime in southern France.

Earlier this year, the Tolls had loaned the painting to the Parisian museum Marmottan for an exhibition, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. When Bauer's descendants spotted the painting, they initiated legal action to recover it in May.

A civil judge ruled Tuesday that while the Tolls didn't act in bad faith by acquiring the painting, they must give it back to Bauer's heirs. "Picking Peas" had been placed in temporary escrow pending the judge's decision. The court, following a precedent set in similar Nazi-era theft cases, determined that sales of goods looted during the Vichy regime are considered void. 

Attempts to reach the Tolls and their attorney, Ron Soffer, were not immediately returned on Tuesday. Soffer told The Local that the Tolls plan to appeal the ruling on grounds that they should not pay the price for the Vichy regime's crimes.

NoneThibault Camus/AP

Jean Jacques Bauer, looks at a reproduction of a valuable Pissarro painting he recovered, after an interview with Associated Press, in Paris, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. A Paris court ordered Bruce and Robbi Toll and his wife to return a valuable Camille Pissarro painting looted during World War II to the descendants of a French family who owned it at the time.

Bruce Toll founded Toll Brothers in 1967 with his brother Robert Toll. The company is based in Horsham, Montgomery County. The company is listed among the "Fortune 500" and builds homes in 20 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Elections

10242017_Pennsylvania_Elections

2017 Pennsylvania general election: What you need to know

Eagles

110617CarsonWentz2

Top 10 Carson Wentz highlights in 2017 (so far), in gifs

Adventures

Bike riding

Learning to ride a bike as an adult

Eagles

Nick Foles

Video: Skip Bayless criticizes Carson Wentz for strip sack of Nick Foles

Escapes

Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.