Tom Brady still hasn't congratulated Nick Foles on the Eagles' Super Bowl win

Our national tragedy continues. Tom Brady still has not personally congratulated Nick Foles after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

As is customary (I guess) at the conclusion of the Super Bowl (or any game, really, I suppose), the two starting quarterbacks meet on the field to talk.

In all of Brady's Super Bowl wins, it has been pointed out that the losing quarterback has sought him out to offer congratulations. When Brady's Patriots lost to the Eagles, no congratulations were forthcoming for Foles, as Brady quickly exited the field, an act that has been widely criticized.

Foles was asked if he has heard from Brady yet.

"We haven't (talked), and I'm sure we will some day," Foles said. "You all saw it. You all were there. Chaos happens very quickly. When the clock hit zero, I got to enjoy one second to myself and then for the next four hours it's a blur. It's one of those things where it's crazy, and I think the world of Tom Brady. He's the greatest ever. I really enjoyed getting to compete against him and his team on that stage. I know some day I'll run into him and we'll have a great conversation.



"I still think he's a tremendous player, and a great role model for everyone."

It's now been two and a half months since the Super Bowl. Certainly, Brady has to be aware that this has become a story, both locally in Philadelphia and Boston, as well as nationally. Maybe just fire off a quick text to Foles? Or a snap? Or even a bitmoji?

Like, just send this...

It'll take two seconds.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.