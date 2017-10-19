Food & Drink Shows
101917_DiningDimePHL Eater/YouTube

Eater's Lucas Peterson takes "Dining on a Dime" series to Philly.

October 19, 2017

Trailer: 'Dining on a Dime' host calls the Philly taco 'gross'

Food & Drink Shows Philadelphia Eateries YouTube
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

There can never be too many food series specials on Philadelphia.

When "All Nighter" came through to film last summer, Elie Ayrouth gave us what'll become a keepsake of a scrapple sandwich at the recently closed Little Pete's in Center City.

Every host understands by now that you have to do more than order a cheesesteak and smile for the camera, so these visits usually end up shining a light on some of the city's more underplayed hits.

In the near future, Eater will release a Philadelphia episode of Lucas Peterson's YouTube series "Dining on a Dime," which has sent him all around the world to sample popular cuisines and locally celebrated dishes.

A trailer for the upcoming episode shows Peterson visiting Philly in a goofy mood. There aren't too many hints about where he chose to make stops, but one meal he did give a try was the notorious Philly taco — a Jim's Steak wrapped in Lorenzo's pizza.

At the Magic Gardens, Peterson horribly raps "Parents Just Don't Understand" (although he may be better than present-day Will Smith) and tries a Philly taco for the first time. His verdict: "gross."

That can only mean he has better things to say about everything else. We've reached out to Eater for more information about when the Philly episode airs. We'll update the story when we hear back.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Business

10182017_AmazonCampusAerials

Kenney: Philly is in 'Goldilocks zone' for new Amazon HQ

Eagles

101817CarsonWentz

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Entertainment

in her shoes Philadelphia

14 movies you didn’t realize were filmed in (and around) Philadelphia

Research

Diversity Hands

Penn researchers find skin pigment genes falsify long-held race concepts

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.