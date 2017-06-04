Trailer for season four of Comedy Central's 'Broad City' is here

Yaas Queen.

Can't wait for the upcoming season of "Broad City"? Fans can now get a little taste of just what to expect before the show's season premiere in late August.

A trailer for the fourth season of the hit Comedy Central series was released Sunday and in the short 90-second long clip, it's apparent that Abbi and Ilana are going all out.

The trailer shows celebrities like Shania Twain, RuPaul, Steve Buscemi and Wanda Sykes making appearances this season while Jennifer Lopez's "Get Right" plays in the background.

For those unfamiliar, "Broad City" stars actresses/comedians Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, who hails from the Philadelphia area, living it up as a couple of 20-year-olds in New York City. The show, developed from a web series, is based on their lives.

While the upcoming season promises some crazy adventures from the two, it doesn't look like viewers will be taken back to Jacobson's hometown unlike season three, when they ride SEPTA out to the Main Line to visit the house that Jacobson grew up in.

And though the guest stars are pretty big this season, there's also no sign of South Jersey native Kelly Ripa who had a large role during an episode in the show's second season.

Season four will premiere on Aug. 23 at 10 p.m.

Check out the trailer – not for children's eyes, that's for sure – below:



