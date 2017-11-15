Bring out the tacky winter wear for annual Ugly Sweater Run

It's almost time for the annual Ugly Sweater Run in Fairmount Park.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, runners of all ages – decked out in their gaudiest, funniest, ugliest festive wear – will race 3.1 miles.

The starting line will include massive inflatables, photo stations, games and holiday music. Then, across the finish line, there will be a massive snow globe, fake snow and marshmallow guns to shoot.



Each participant will receive an Ugly Sweater Run knit hat, a finisher’s medal and a complimentary cup of cheer (hot chocolate or a Kahlúa cocktail for those 21-plus).

Awards will be given for "Best Ugly Sweater," "Best Kids Sweater," "Best Pet Attire" and "Best Real/Fake Mustache/Beard" across the finish line, too. The fun-run is less about racing to the end and more about enjoying the silliness.



Registration is currently $45 per person. Children ages 5 and younger can join in for free.

The charity partner for the Ugly Sweater Run is One Warm Coat. Race participants and spectators are invited to donate coats to the charity organization on race day.



Saturday, Dec. 16

8:30 a.m. | $45 registration

4231 Avenue of the Republic

