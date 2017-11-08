Fitness Races
The Philadelphia Love Run takes place in the early spring.

November 08, 2017

Love Run introduces new 5K option, in addition to half marathon

Early registration is open

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

In a few months, half-marathoners will take to the city's streets for the 2018 Love Run Philadelphia. The race will take place on Sunday, March 25. 

Early registration for individual runners is currently open.

This year, the 13.1-mile race's relay option is gone. Instead, runners looking to race a shorter distance can compete in a 5K.

The race was added to celebrate Love Run Philadelphia's fifth year. Love Run is also looking for "Legacy Runners" to honor through social media. Runners who have raced the past four years and plan on running in 2018 should contact info@cgiracing.com if they want to be featured.

This year, the race's official charity is Ainsley’s Angels.

2018 Love Run Philadelphia

Sunday, March 25, 2018
$85 early registration for half marathon
$40 early registration for 5K
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway 

