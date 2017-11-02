The Wall Cycling Studio offering free and discounted classes

The Wall Cycling Studio in Manayunk is offering discounted classes throughout November, plus a few free classes.

The first free class will be barre on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5:10 a.m. Then on both Friday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 10, there will be a free spin class at 5:15 a.m.

Early-risers interested in saving their hard-earned cash can sign up for the free classes online.

There will also be $10 classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays through Nov. 22.

The $10 drop-in classes are listed below. Spots can't be reserved in advance.



•Barre on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

•Spin on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

•Spin on Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 22

$10 per class

The Wall Cycling Studio

107 Cotton St., Manayunk, PA

(267) 336-7928

