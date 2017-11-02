The Wall Cycling Studio offering free and discounted classes

November 02, 2017
The Wall Cycling Studio in Manayunk is offering discounted classes throughout November, plus a few free classes.
The first free class will be barre on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5:10 a.m. Then on both Friday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 10, there will be a free spin class at 5:15 a.m.
Early-risers interested in saving their hard-earned cash can sign up for the free classes online.
There will also be $10 classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays through Nov. 22.
The $10 drop-in classes are listed below. Spots can't be reserved in advance.
•Barre on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
•Spin on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
•Spin on Sundays at 9:30 a.m.
Through Wednesday, Nov. 22
$10 per class
The Wall Cycling Studio
107 Cotton St., Manayunk, PA
(267) 336-7928