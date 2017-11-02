Fitness Deals
Spin class at The Wall Cycling Studio Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

The Wall Cycling Studio moved locations in Manayunk to a larger studio at 107 Cotton St.

November 02, 2017

The Wall Cycling Studio offering free and discounted classes

Head to a barre or spin class for $10

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Wall Cycling Studio in Manayunk is offering discounted classes throughout November, plus a few free classes.

The first free class will be barre on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5:10 a.m. Then on both Friday, Nov. 3 and Friday, Nov. 10, there will be a free spin class at 5:15 a.m.

Early-risers interested in saving their hard-earned cash can sign up for the free classes online.

There will also be $10 classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays through Nov. 22.

The $10 drop-in classes are listed below. Spots can't be reserved in advance.

•Barre on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

•Spin on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

•Spin on Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

$10 Drop-In Classes

Through Wednesday, Nov. 22
$10 per class
The Wall Cycling Studio
107 Cotton St., Manayunk, PA
(267) 336-7928

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

