Fitness Zumba
Zumba class

Zumba combines dance and fitness.

October 31, 2017

Zumbathon to rise funds for hurricane and earthquake relief

Join the dance-fitness party

Fitness Zumba Philadelphia Fundraisers Dance
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Sunday, Nov. 19, there will be a Zumbathon at The Sporting Club at The Bellevue. 

The event will raise money for those affected by the recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico; Texas; Florida; in the islands of Barbuda, Antigua and Dominica; as well as those affected by the recent earthquake in Mexico.

Tickets to attend the dance-fitness party are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and $40 for VIP. Proceeds will be donated to InnovaCare Health, the Red Cross Disaster Relief program and the Humane Society.

The Zumbathon will run from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Those with VIP tickets can enter at 1 p.m. to meet with Zumba Jammer Vin Iyer and other Zumba instructors.

Zumbathon

Sunday, Nov. 19
1:30-4:30 p.m. | $25-$40 per person
The Sporting Club at The Bellevue
224 S. Broad St.



Sinead Cummings



