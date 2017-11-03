Fitness Yoga
November 03, 2017

Veterans can practice yoga free this month at local studio

Strike a warrior pose

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

A local yoga studio is inviting veterans and active military to attend any class for free this November.

In collaboration with Robert Sturman, Three Queens Yoga in Queen Village is taking part in the Veterans Yoga Project.

"We envision a future where veterans, their families and our communities have access to a full range of mind-body practices to facilitate recovery and resilience," states Veterans Yoga Project's website.

Just show a veteran/military ID at Three Queens Yoga through Nov. 30 to practice for free.

Free Yoga for Vets

Through Thursday, Nov. 30
Any class for free
Three Queens Yoga
410 Monroe St.
(215) 800-1993

