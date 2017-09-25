Eagles NFL
092517DarrenSproles Matt Rourke/AP

The Eagles will lose a good player on the field, and a respected leader off of it.

September 25, 2017

Updated report: Darren Sproles has a torn ACL in addition to his broken arm

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Darren Sproles
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Three games into what he said would likely be his final season in the NFL, Darren Sproles tore his ACL and broke his arm on the same play, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN:

Sproles' torn ACL will end his season, and possibly his career, unless he changes his mind about retiring. On the play, Sproles appeared to hurt his knee before he was hit by New York Giants safety Darian Thompson:

Doctors looked at Sproles' knee, as well as his arm, before he walked into the locker room on his own power.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game | Malcolm Jenkins lauds Jeffrey Lurie for joining team on field during anthem | Jake Elliott goes kicking and screaming into Eagles' record book | Eagles 27 Giants 24: Final observations | Twitter reacts to Jake Elliott's ridiculous, game-winning 61-yard field goal

On the field, Sproles is the Eagles' most well-rounded running back, as he can run inside, run outside, be a weapon in the passing game, and he's easily the team's best back in pass protection. Obviously, because of his small size, however, Sproles has been never been used as a 'workhorse' type of back, but he is typically on the field in the Eagles' most crucial situations.

Additionally, Sproles' contributions over the years as a punt returner cannot be discounted. The Eagles have won games they otherwise might not have, if not for big plays on special teams from Sproles. With Sproles out, the next punt returner in line is Torrey Smith, who before Sunday had never returned a punt in the NFL, and had only one punt return attempt in college. That could be a concern going forward.

Off the field, the Eagles will be losing one of the most respected players in the locker room.

