February 07, 2017

Video: Man assaulted during charity basketball game at Philly high school

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Police Department/YouTube

Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects who allegedly assaulted a man during a charity basketball game at International Christian High School on Jan. 28, 2017.

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who were seen on surveillance video attacking a man during a charity basketball game held late last month at a high school in North Philadelphia.

Authorities said the incident took place Jan. 28 inside the gym at International Christian High School, 413 E. Tabor Road. The 25-year-old alleged victim, who was not identified, was attacked by an unknown male while seated on the bench. While he was receiving attention, a second unknown suspect approached the man and allegedly knocked him unconscious, police said.

Video of the assault can be seen below.

After the alleged attack, investigators said, the basketball game was canceled and the gymnasium was cleared. The alleged victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his face.

One of the suspects is seen on video walking through the halls of the high school accompanied by a female before he left the school building. He is in his late teens or early 20s and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and gray sneakers.

Police described the second suspect as a male, also in his late teens or early twenties, who was last seen wearing a dark tank top over a white t-shirt with gray shorts.

Anyone with information concerning these suspects is asked to contact Northwest Detectives at (215) 686-3353.

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

