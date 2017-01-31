Video: Violent beating caught on camera in South Philly

The beating of a 25-year-old man in South Philadelphia was caught on video, and police are seeking the public's help in identifying the perpetrators.

The attack occurred around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 on the 1200 block of South Broad Street.

Police said the suspects knocked the victim to the ground, punching and kicking him several times. The four unknown males attempted to take the victim's cellphone, according to police, but were unable to and fled in an unknown direction.

Video of the attack can be viewed below:

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014 or the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-8477.

Tips can also be submitted by texting 773847 or through an online form. All tips will remain confidential.