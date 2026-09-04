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September 04, 2026

Fishtown vintage market will bring 50+ local vendors to Frankford Avenue

The free Sept. 13 event will feature vintage clothing, jewelry, candles and ceramics, with food and drink specials available around the block.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Food & Drink
Fishtown Fair Now + Then Provided Courtesy/Now + Then Marketpalce

Shoppers browse an outdoor Now + Then Marketplace in Fishtown. The free Fishtown Fair will bring more than 50 local vendors to Frankford Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 13.

More than 50 local vendors will line Frankford Avenue for the free Now + Then Marketplace Fishtown Fair on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The outdoor market runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. around 1201 Frankford Ave., on the triangular block near Girard Avenue that includes Johnny Brenda’s and Two Robbers.

Shoppers can browse vintage clothing, jewelry, candles, ceramics, photography, flowers and other locally made or secondhand goods.

Businesses around the block, including Johnny Brenda’s, Two Robbers, Pizza Shackamaxon and Kismet Bagels, will offer food and drink specials throughout the day.

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The fair is free and family-friendly, and dogs are welcome. Attendees must be 21 or older to drink. Organizers describe the outdoor event as ADA accessible.

Now + Then Marketplace Fishtown Fair

Sunday, Sept. 13 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
1201 Frankford Ave. and the surrounding block
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Free to attend
Family- and dog-friendly

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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