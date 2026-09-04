Fishtown vintage market will bring 50+ local vendors to Frankford Avenue

More than 50 local vendors will line Frankford Avenue for the free Now + Then Marketplace Fishtown Fair on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The outdoor market runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. around 1201 Frankford Ave., on the triangular block near Girard Avenue that includes Johnny Brenda’s and Two Robbers.

Shoppers can browse vintage clothing, jewelry, candles, ceramics, photography, flowers and other locally made or secondhand goods.

Businesses around the block, including Johnny Brenda’s, Two Robbers, Pizza Shackamaxon and Kismet Bagels, will offer food and drink specials throughout the day.

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The fair is free and family-friendly, and dogs are welcome. Attendees must be 21 or older to drink. Organizers describe the outdoor event as ADA accessible.

Sunday, Sept. 13 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

1201 Frankford Ave. and the surrounding block

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Free to attend

Family- and dog-friendly

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Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.