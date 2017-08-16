Family-Friendly Solar Eclipse
solar eclipse AP/File

This March 9, 2016, file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia.

August 16, 2017

Museums in Philly are throwing solar eclipse viewing parties

Family-Friendly Solar Eclipse Franklin Institute Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21 is an exciting event. In certain areas, the sun will be completely blocked by the moon for a few minutes.

While the sun will only be partially covered in Philly, the solar eclipse is still worth viewing.

A few local museums are throwing viewing parties, where guests can safely watch the astronomical event.

View the Solar Eclipse at the Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute is throwing a party from noon to 4 p.m. Attendees will get to build a safe solar viewer, learn about astronomy and speak to the museum's team of expert science educators.

Museum guests will be able to view the eclipse from the Fels Planetarium and there will be a live broadcast from chief astronomer Derrick Pitts, who will be on the path of totality in Missouri.

All solar eclipse-related activities on Monday, Aug. 21 are free with museum admission.

Monday, Aug. 21
Noon to 4 p.m. | Free with museum admission
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St.

View the Solar Eclipse at Wagner Free Institute

The Wagner Free Institute of Science will host a free community viewing party from 12:30-4 p.m.

Attendees can make their own pinhole camera, view the eclipse from the museum's "Sun funnel telescope," watch a live NASA broadcast of the eclipse and participate in eclipse model demonstrations.

The museum will have a limited number of viewing glasses available.

Monday, Aug. 21
12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Free
Wagner Free Institute of Science
1700 W Montgomery Ave.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

