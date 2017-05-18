Business Social Media
102416_MainWawalogo Matt Rourke/AP

Wawa logo.

May 18, 2017

Washington D.C. is getting a Wawa and Philly transplants are overjoyed

Business Social Media Washington D.C. Philadelphia Twitter Wawa
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

As Wawa continues to expand, the Philadelphia-area natives who've dispersed around the country wait patiently until they get their own slice of home in their new towns. 

On Wednesday night, it was Washington D.C. residents who got the good news.

The convenience store chain is holding an event for developers and community leaders on June 13 to announce the D.C. location, according to local news outlets.

The Washington Business Journal reports the store will feature a "unique" design created for the capital, but it's still unclear where exactly it will be or if the location will offer gas.

The unknown details were secondary to those who've missed Wawa since moving to the District, however, as just the news of them getting their own store was reason enough to celebrate on social media.


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Philly Beer Week

Beer Week

Philly really did put "Beer Week" on the global map

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.