Washington D.C. is getting a Wawa and Philly transplants are overjoyed

As Wawa continues to expand, the Philadelphia-area natives who've dispersed around the country wait patiently until they get their own slice of home in their new towns.

On Wednesday night, it was Washington D.C. residents who got the good news.

The convenience store chain is holding an event for developers and community leaders on June 13 to announce the D.C. location, according to local news outlets.

The Washington Business Journal reports the store will feature a "unique" design created for the capital, but it's still unclear where exactly it will be or if the location will offer gas.

The unknown details were secondary to those who've missed Wawa since moving to the District, however, as just the news of them getting their own store was reason enough to celebrate on social media.



