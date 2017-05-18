Washington D.C. is getting a Wawa and Philly transplants are overjoyed

May 18, 2017
As Wawa continues to expand, the Philadelphia-area natives who've dispersed around the country wait patiently until they get their own slice of home in their new towns.
On Wednesday night, it was Washington D.C. residents who got the good news.
The convenience store chain is holding an event for developers and community leaders on June 13 to announce the D.C. location, according to local news outlets.
The Washington Business Journal reports the store will feature a "unique" design created for the capital, but it's still unclear where exactly it will be or if the location will offer gas.
The unknown details were secondary to those who've missed Wawa since moving to the District, however, as just the news of them getting their own store was reason enough to celebrate on social media.
It's almost like the geniuses at Wawa were like "we know Trump is terrible so we got you, DC"— Shawna Ohm (@ShawnaOhm) May 17, 2017
So wise. So kind.
Two huge bombshells from DC today:— David Hsu (@hsudavidt) May 17, 2017
1. @Wawa is coming to DC
2. Mueller named special counsel of Trump Russia probe
The real bombshell today is that Wawa is coming to DC. The company plans to save space by simply swapping places with my abs.— Tony Stark (@NatSecElitist) May 17, 2017
Don't let them rompers distract you from what's really going on...WAWA is coming to DC! #StayWoke— Gorgeous Grind (@B_Humble_azz) May 17, 2017
Why am I so excited that wawa is coming to DC?— Amylicous (@DCFloridaChick) May 18, 2017
#BreakingNews: @Wawa is set to open a location in #DC!! I LOVE the turkey cheese hoagies w pickles & hot peppers plus salt/vinegar chips mmm pic.twitter.com/sqTPhmOWIL— Erin Como (@ErinFox5DC) May 18, 2017
When you find out wawa is coming to DC pic.twitter.com/d46QGY2ngq— Deborah Whiteman (@LilDebbiecakes9) May 18, 2017
guys I just sent the most ridiculous email to @Wawa trying to get into their DC announcement event. the things I do for hoagies 🙄💗 pic.twitter.com/uJMZh10TXu— SPS (@SiPS42) May 17, 2017