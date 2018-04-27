April 27, 2018

WATCH: David Akers taunts Cowboys fans before announcing Eagles' second-round pick

Former kicker mocked Dallas fans by reminding them that 'the last time [they] were in a Super Bowl, these picks weren't even born yet!'

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Dallas Cowboys fans cheer on thier team from the floor of AT&T Stadium for the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium.

Most Eagles fans remember the 2017 NFL Draft in Philly, when former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson came out to poke fun at the hometown crowd before announcing his team's second-round pick.

And although Brian Dawkins and Brian Westbrook got the last word in a year ago, the real payback came on Friday night at AT&T Stadium. 

Not only did the Super Bowl champion Eagles trade up ahead of the Cowboys in the second round, they also used that 49th pick to draft a tight end named Dallas – on the same day Jason Witten's retirement was reported. But it was the way in which that pick was announced that was the real ... kicker. 

[I'm not apologizing for that joke.]

Take it away David Akers:

