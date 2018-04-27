WATCH: David Akers taunts Cowboys fans before announcing Eagles' second-round pick

Most Eagles fans remember the 2017 NFL Draft in Philly, when former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson came out to poke fun at the hometown crowd before announcing his team's second-round pick.

And although Brian Dawkins and Brian Westbrook got the last word in a year ago, the real payback came on Friday night at AT&T Stadium.

Not only did the Super Bowl champion Eagles trade up ahead of the Cowboys in the second round, they also used that 49th pick to draft a tight end named Dallas – on the same day Jason Witten's retirement was reported. But it was the way in which that pick was announced that was the real ... kicker.

[I'm not apologizing for that joke.]

Take it away David Akers:

