WATCH: The Eagles 2017 hype video has arrived

September 07, 2017
Three days before the Philadelphia Eagles are set to kick off their season against the Washington Redskins, the team has released its annual hype video to get fans pumped.
This year's video features a voiceover guy who sounds an awful lot like Rob McElhenney from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." (Is it?) The whole theme is "interested" vs. "committed," something clearly directed at those who consider themselves hardcore Birds supporters. The video highlights new additions Alshon Jeffery and Derek Barnett and even takes a shot at those petitioning to nix parking on the median on South Broad Street.
You can watch this year's video below (for comparison, here's the video from last year).
Are you interested? Or are you committed? #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/52BPBFmRl3— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2017
It certainly doesn't feature the star power of Bradley Cooper like some past Eagles hype videos. (Unless that actually is McElhenney. Seriously, is that him?) And it's gotten some meh reviews from Eagles fans on Twitter, as Bleeding Green Nation noted.
But screw it. I'm amped. Football is back! Bring on the other team from Maryland with a racist name.