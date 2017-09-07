WATCH: The Eagles 2017 hype video has arrived

Three days before the Philadelphia Eagles are set to kick off their season against the Washington Redskins, the team has released its annual hype video to get fans pumped.

This year's video features a voiceover guy who sounds an awful lot like Rob McElhenney from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." (Is it?) The whole theme is "interested" vs. "committed," something clearly directed at those who consider themselves hardcore Birds supporters. The video highlights new additions Alshon Jeffery and Derek Barnett and even takes a shot at those petitioning to nix parking on the median on South Broad Street.