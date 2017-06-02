WATCH: Joel Embiid plays soccer, is probably way better than you

We already know that Sixers center Joel Embiid's injured knee is feeling better. In fact, he said earlier on Friday that he is hoping to return to the court as early as next week.

But first, he made a return to the pitch.

Embiid, a huge soccer fan, traveled to the UK for the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Juventus. That game is tomorrow, but there's another game on Friday, a 'legends' match between some great European soccer players.

And Embiid, apparently, is one of them.

The seven-footer was tapped to take part in the game but because of his still-recovering knee, he won't be able to actually play. Instead, he joked that he'd try to juggle a little and show off his skills without moving around that much.

Turns out, he wasn't actually joking. And for a guy his size – the ball looks like one of those mini-balls next to him – his skills are quite impressive. Take a look:

We'll forgive him for that handball. After all, that's what he's used to.

