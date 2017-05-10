WATCH: Jon Stewart defends Colbert for rant on 'Daily Show' reunion

Stephen Colbert is still resurfacing from last week's pile-on over a sexually charged "Late Show" insult about President Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The only thing your mouth is good at," Colbert said of Trump, "is being Vladimir Putin’s c--- holster."

So far, so good for Colbert.

True, the FCC will be investigating his remarks, but ratings on the "Late Show" surged this week, expanding CBS's streak and margin of victory over its late-night rival at NBC.

One reason for the ongoing spike was Colbert's momentous "Daily Show" Reunion that aired Tuesday night. The original cast of the Comedy Central staple joined Colbert for a reminiscence on their early and sustained success prior to Jon Stewart's departure. Everyone was in the house: Rob Corddry, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and of course Jon Stewart.

During a one-on-one between Stewart and Colbert, the "Daily Show" titan decided to have some fun with his one-time understudy before ultimately defending the remarks.

"The things that you say, even if they're crass, or even if they in some ways are not respectful enough of the office of the presidency, we can insult. [Trump] can injure," Stewart said. "Like, it's the difference between insult and injury. And for the life of me, I do not understand why in this country, we try to hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to. It's bizarre."

