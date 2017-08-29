Humor YouTube
"Mitch Goes to Rehab."

August 29, 2017

WATCH: Philly woman gives darkly jolly answer to stranger's question

YouTuber's video pays homage to 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Humor YouTube Philadelphia Fishtown
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia is consistently ranked one of the best travel destinations in the United States. This wouldn't be the case if there were nothing fun to do here.

But there's no question the people of this city could fool you sometimes. 

Mitch Jones, a visiting star of sorts on video streaming platform Twitch, wondered aloud whether there is anything fun to do in Philadelphia. You'd think a guy like this would be equipped to figure that out on the internet, but apparently he wanted his answer straight from a Philadelphian.

It's hard to tell where this brief interaction took place, not that it matters. You get the sense Jones could have asked this question to four out of five Philadelphians and gotten a similarly sarcastic response. 

Say no to drugs, Mitch. And to the woman who said this to him, well played? Maybe go with Magic Gardens next time?

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

