Videos Animals
052217_SeaLion Michael Fujiwara/YouTube

Sea lion pulls girl from pier in Richmond, British Columbia.

May 22, 2017

WATCH: Sea lion yanks little girl off pier in sneak attack

Videos Animals Vancouver Canada Social Media
By PhillyVoice Staff

Wild animals are cute, right? It's a real privilege to see them up close and personal. What on earth could go wrong?

A whole lot—especially if you're (1) a little kid and (2) sitting carefree on the edge of a pier.

In what is sure to become one of the year's best viral videos, a Vancouver-area girl who was feeding a sea lion at the waterfront got chomped and pulled right into the blue when she wasn't looking. A man immediately jumped in after her and managed to bring her to safety.

Andrew Trites, director of the University of British Columbia's Marine Mammal Research Unit, told the CBC he felt the whole scenario showed bad judgement and was in violation of a regulation not to disturb a marine mammal.

"My first reaction to the video is just how stupid some people can be to not treat wildlife with proper respect," he said. "This was a male California sea lion. They are huge animals. They are not circus performers. They're not trained to be next to people."

Fortunately, the child got away unscathed and Twitter got a chance to laugh about it.

PhillyVoice Staff

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Courts

7-11attack on man with cerebral palsy

DA: 'Bully' mocks man with cerebral palsy, sucker punches him in face

Controversy

Bill Cosby

Restaurant apologizes for 'Pill Cosby' cocktail, pulls drink from menu

Food & Drink

Fairmount outside

Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.