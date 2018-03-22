Wawa launches annual campaign to hire 5,000 new employees

Wawa is on the lookout for thousands of new employees in the coming months.

The expanding convenience chain announced Thursday it will again launch a campaign to hire up to 5,000 workers over the next three months, with openings available across 790 stores in the company's six-state footprint.

Both customer service and management-level positions will be available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., where Wawa opened its first location last December.

In addition to seven existing Wawa stores in Philadelphia, the company plans to add three more locations at 6th and Chestnut Streets, 13th and Chestnut Streets and 22nd and South Streets.

“At Wawa, part of commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 30,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team. That’s why we’re thrilled to kick-off this year’s spring hiring campaign and add a number of new members to our growing Wawa Family,” said Elizabeth Moore, manager of talent acquisition at Wawa.

Various store locations will be holding Wawa Career Wednesdays from March 28 to April 18. Other open house events will be advertised at participating locations.

More information on current openings can be found here.