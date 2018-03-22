March 22, 2018

Wawa launches annual campaign to hire 5,000 new employees

Open houses to be held at locations in six states

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Jobs Wawa
102416_MainWawalogo Matt Rourke/AP

Wawa logo.

Wawa is on the lookout for thousands of new employees in the coming months.

The expanding convenience chain announced Thursday it will again launch a campaign to hire up to 5,000 workers over the next three months, with openings available across 790 stores in the company's six-state footprint.

Both customer service and management-level positions will be available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., where Wawa opened its first location last December.

In addition to seven existing Wawa stores in Philadelphia, the company plans to add three more locations at 6th and Chestnut Streets, 13th and Chestnut Streets and 22nd and South Streets

“At Wawa, part of commitment to fulfilling lives means adding jobs for new associates, while also providing advancement opportunities for the more than 30,000 Wawa associates who are part of our team. That’s why we’re thrilled to kick-off this year’s spring hiring campaign and add a number of new members to our growing Wawa Family,” said Elizabeth Moore, manager of talent acquisition at Wawa.

Various store locations will be holding Wawa Career Wednesdays from March 28 to April 18. Other open house events will be advertised at participating locations.

More information on current openings can be found here.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Jobs Wawa United States Wawa Business Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
032118JustinReid

Freedom

They're fighting for your right to go barefoot – wherever, whenever
Barefoot is Legal

Books

Do books have a restrictive rating system?
Cat in a bookstore

Weather

Updated and expanded: How much snow fell near you?
03212018_Mondauk_Park_BM

Sixers

The Sixers laid the absolute smackdown on tanking Grizzlies, as good teams do
032218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

That's Show Biz

Netflix scores with biopic of ‘National Lampoon’ co-founder
'A Futile and Stupid Gesture'

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.