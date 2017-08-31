Business Charity
August 31, 2017

Wawa launches 'crisis campaign' to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

The campaign will benefit the American Red Cross and run until Sept. 8

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Wawa is pulling out all the stops to help victims of Hurricane Harvey after the storm made landfall in Texas last week, claiming more than 30 lives so far. 

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store with the close-knit following launched its chain-wide, in-store "crisis campaign" that will run at more than 760 locations across the country from Thursday until Sept. 8.

The campaign will allow customers to add $1, $3 or $5 to their purchase that will go toward the American Red Cross' efforts in assisting those affected by the natural disaster.

"We want to do everything we can to support our friends and neighbors in this time of need," Jay Culotta, president of The Wawa Foundation, said in a statement. "We are constantly overwhelmed by the concern and generosity of our customers and associates, who realize that through a small donation, they can help make a huge difference."


The Wawa Foundation, Wawa's charitable nonprofit, said it will match the first $50,000 collected during the customer-led campaign.

Harvey slammed parts of the U.S. last week as a Category 4 hurricane that brought 24.5 trillion gallons of water along the Gulf of Mexico.

Interested to see more ways to help Hurricane Harvey victims? PhillyVoice has compiled a list of charitable organizations that are contributing efforts. It can be found here.

Patricia Madej

